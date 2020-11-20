Left Menu
Congress leader escapes attack by gang

Puducherry, Nov 20 (PTI): A gang allegedly tried to attack Congress general secretary A K D Arumugham with a sharp-edged weapon, police said here on Friday. The bid was made while the party leader was proceeding in his car to his house after attending a function in neighbouring Iyyankuttipalayam on Thursday, they said. The gang first started pelting the vehicle with stones and charged towards it with the weapon, the police said.

The gang first started pelting the vehicle with stones and charged towards it with the weapon, the police said. The car's windshield was smashed, however, the driver sped away, they said.

Arumugham reached home and informed the police. A police team went to the scene of the attack and began an investigation.

Security was immediately beefed up at the Congress leader's house, the police said. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited Arumugham in the latter's house and asked the police to nab the gang.

