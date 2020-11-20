Left Menu
SC allows journalist Siddique Kappan's lawyer to meet him in jail

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed journalist Siddique Kappan's lawyer to meet him in the jail to ensure his signature on the 'vakalatnama' to facilitate his bail in the case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed journalist Siddique Kappan's lawyer to meet him in the jail to ensure his signature on the 'vakalatnama' to facilitate his bail in the case. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, allowed Kapil Sibal, to meet the accused Kappan, who arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The CJI, leading the bench of the Apex Court, said, as there is no objection (by the Uttar Pradesh government) to advocate, approaching the accused in question for his alleged offence, for getting his signature in the 'vakalatnama' in the case, so the court allows the lawyer to meet the accused in the jail. The Supreme Court will now hear the case after a week.

The journalist was booked under the UAPA [Unlawful Activities and (Prevention) Act]. On the last date of hearing, the Apex Court had issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its response in the case.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for arrested, S Kappan, had argued before the apex court that the FIR doesn't mention any offence of the journalist. "I am being arrested in the case, without I being committed any offence. Why should I be in jail," Kapil Sibal had argued for S Kappan.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) had filed the habeas corpus petition before the Supreme Court on October 6, seeking its direction to immediately release of its Delhi unit Secretary, and senior journalist, Siddique Kappan, from the "illegal" arrest and detention from Uttar Pradesh Police. Siddique Kappan was arrested at a toll plaza near Hathras, while on his way to Hathras in connection with his reporting assignment to cover the death case of a 19-year-old girl.

The petitioner, KUWJ, stated in its habeas corpus petition that the journalist, Kappan, and a member of the petitioner union was arrested at the toll plaza near Hathras, while on his way to Hathras in connection with his reporting assignment. Stating that the arrest was made in complete violation of the Supreme Court guidelines issued in DK Basu versus West Bengal case, the petitioner sought the Apex Court's direction to immediately release Siddique Kappan from arrest.

"The arrest was with a view to obstruct the discharge of duty in the capacity as a journalist. The denial of access to the place of offence for reporting is a gross violation of article 14, 19 and other sections of the Indian Constitution," the KUWJ stated in the petition. (ANI)

