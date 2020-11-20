FIR over fake Facebook account being opened in name of Muzaffarnagar DM's office

FIR over fake Facebook account being opened in name of Muzaffarnagar DM's officePTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:07 IST
A case has been registered against unidentified people for allegedly opening a fake Facebook account in the name of the office of Muzaffarnagar district magistrate in Uttar Pradesh and posting misleading messages, police said on Friday
The case was registered at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday on a complaint filed by an official
The probe has been handed over to the cyber cell, the police said.