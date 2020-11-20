Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marriage between first cousins illegal, states Punjab and Hry HC

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:42 IST
Marriage between first cousins illegal, states Punjab and Hry HC
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that marriage between first cousins is illegal. The court said that marriage which petitioner man wants to perform with a girl, who is his first cousin, was also per se illegal.

"...the submission in the present petition that as and when she (the girl) attains the age of 18 years, they will perform marriage is also per se illegal," the judge said on Thursday while hearing the petition. The assertion came after a 21-year-old man moved the high court against state of Punjab seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl) of the IPC at police station Khanna City-2 in Ludhiana district on August 18.

The state counsel, while opposing the bail plea, contented that the girl was a minor and her parents had lodged the FIR as she and the man were first cousins and their fathers were brothers. The man's counsel told Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan that the petitioner had also filed a criminal writ petition, along with the girl, for protection of life and liberty.

The court file of the criminal writ petition was summoned during the hearing and as per its memorandum of parties, the girl was stated to be 17 years of age and the petitioner man had filed the petition with the submission that both of them were in a "live-in-relationship". It was stated in the petition that date of birth of the girl was August 2003 and on the date of filing the petition on September 3, 2020, she was of the age of 17 years and 14 days.

Along with petition, a representation was also annexed, in which the girl had stated that her parents loved their sons but ignored her, therefore, she decided to live with her friend (petitioner) and on that account, she was apprehending that her parents can harass them and disturb the peace of their mind. The court disposed of this petition on September 7. The state was directed to grant them protection if any threat was perceived to the man and the girl. However, the judge made it clear "that this order shall not be taken to protect the petitioners (man and the girl) from legal action for violation of law, if any, committed by them".

The judge, after hearing counsel for the parties in the present petition, said, "I find that in the present petition also, the petitioner has not disclosed about the fact that he is first cousin of the girl and, therefore, the submission in the present petition that as and when she attains the age of 18 years, they will perform marriage is also per se illegal." While opposing the anticipatory bail plea, the state counsel argued "that the girl was aged about 17 years and is a minor, therefore, her parents have got the FIR registered as the youth and the girl are the first cousins as their fathers are real brothers". "Hence the petitioner has concealed the fact in the petition that they fall in the prohibited 'sapinda' (which prohibits marriage between two individuals if they have common ancestor) under the Hindu Marriage Act and cannot perform marriage with each other," the state counsel argued.

"Once the petitioner and the girl are prohibited from performing marriage with each other, there is no question of their being in any live-in-relationship, which is per se immoral and not acceptable in the society," it was argued. The counsel for the petitioner has sought time from the court to address arguments and the case was adjourned to January next year.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Infectiousness peaks earlier in COVID-19 patients than thought, study says

People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, are most likely to be highly infectious in the first week after symptom onset, highlighting the need to identify and isolate cases early, according to a study. The research, p...

France expresses interests to explore collaboration opportunities in Northeast, JK

France has expressed desire to explore opportunities of collaboration in tourism and other potential sectors in the northeastern region and Jammu and Kashmir. This was conveyed by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain when he called on...

Security forces defeated nefarious plot to target democratic exercises in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the security forces role in neutralising four terrorists of Pakistan- based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir and said that their alertness has defeated the nefar...

Ghana, Ivory Coast threaten to suspend cocoa companies' sustainability schemes

Ghanas cocoa regulator has threatened to suspend the sustainability schemes used by major cocoa and chocolate companies to assure consumers that the beans they use are sustainably and ethically sourced. In comments to the World Cocoa Founda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020