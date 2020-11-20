Gang members held for robbery after offering rides

Five members of a gang that offered free rides to people in their car and later allegedly robbed them were arrested here on Friday, police said. The gang, which included a woman, targeted people in the National Capital Region and has been involved in multiple cases. The suspects were held near Cleo County Society in Sector 121 by the Phase 3 police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

The gang offered free rides to people who would be looking for transport options on roads in Noida and Greater Noida, among other places in the NCR. They would later rob the person of valuables like money and ornaments, before abandoning them midway, Chander said. Eleven mobile phones, six ATM cards, a golden chain, an illegal countrymade pistol and a knife were recovered, the DCP said, adding that the car had also been impounded.

The suspects have been identified as Ankush Kumar, Akash Kohli, Ranjan Sarkar, Rahul Kumar and Sapna Singh. An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections relating to fraud and robbery, as well as under the Arms Act, police said. PTI KIS HMB