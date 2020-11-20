Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP extends ambulance service under 112 helpline to tourists

A senior official said the 112 facility is now available in 18 languages and the state government has roped in volunteers proficient in foreign languages to cater to foreign tourists. "In case a tourist falls ill, ambulance assistance will be provided to them by 112 personnel," said Asim Arun, the Additional Director General of 112 facility.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:42 IST
UP extends ambulance service under 112 helpline to tourists

To boost tourism, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend ambulance service under the emergency helpline number 112 to tourists, including foreigners, visiting the state. A senior official said the 112 facility is now available in 18 languages and the state government has roped in volunteers proficient in foreign languages to cater to foreign tourists.

"In case a tourist falls ill, ambulance assistance will be provided to them by 112 personnel," said Asim Arun, the Additional Director General of 112 facility. "Many citizens are serving as volunteers to speak in foreign languages. Considering the number of foreign tourists, volunteers are offering their services for languages ​such as English, French, Spanish, Urdu, Malaysian, Korean, etc.," he said.

He also said that tourist police facility is available in Lucknow, Agra, Mathura, Kushinagar and other districts of the state. He said, "112-UP coordinates with the tourist police in these cities to provide assistance to tourists. Police Response Vehicles act as a bridge between tourists and administration/district police." Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that 112 personnel are being trained on the kind of help tourists may need in an emergency and how to help them.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liquid medical oxygen plant installed at GMC hospital in Jammu

A liquid medical oxygen LMO plant was installed at the government medical college GMC hospital here to provide uninterruptible oxygen supply for COVID-19 and other patients at the facility, officials said on FridayThe installation of such a...

BJP flays 'false campaign' by TRS over financial aid disbursement to flood affected people

The BJP in Telangana on Friday hit out at the false campaign by the ruling TRS against the saffron party over disbursement of financial aid to flood victims in the run up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections on December ...

Will work in a public-pvt partnership to ensure availability of COVID healthcare:Goyal

The government will work in a public-private partnership to engage and ensure the availability of proper COVID healthcare to all people, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He also stressed the importance of ensuring...

All but one test corona positive in Lahaul-Spiti’s village as district's 2.83 % people get infected

All except one of the 42 residents of Thorang village in Himachals Lahaul-Spiti district have tested positive for COVID-19 with 2.83 per cent population of the sparsely-populated tribal district itself having been infected. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020