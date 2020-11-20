Left Menu
Gold smuggling racket busted, Rs 3 crore worth gold seized from Delhi railway station

Delhi Police has busted an international gold smuggling racket, arrested one person, and seized over six kilograms of gold worth Rs 3.25 crore, police said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police has busted an international gold smuggling racket, arrested one person, and seized over six kilograms of gold worth Rs 3.25 crore, police said on Friday. On November 19, a patrolling team on platform Number 16 of New Delhi Railway Station noticed the suspicious movement of a passenger and stopped him for questioning, according to an official release.

"Not able to get a satisfactory answer, a preliminary inquiry conducted found Pravin Kumar Ambalal Khandelwal (37), a resident of Mumbai, in possession of gold bars. Custom officers were called on the spot and a thorough search as per procedure, revealed that he was carrying gold bars in cloth pouches specially made in the inner jacket and the cloth belt," the police said. The 6.292 kilogram confiscated gold had the marking of IPMR, Gulf Gold Refinery, and Gulf Gold Refinery (Switzerland).

"The accused had received the gold from his accomplice in Kolkata and had boarded the train from Asansol, West Bengal. He had to further go to Mumbai to deliver the gold to the jewelers. To avoid detection at the airports, train was used as a mode of transport and to avoid metal detectors Howrah Station was avoided," police said further. Police added that for further proceedings and to establish the forward and backward linkages the confiscated gold and the accused person have been handed over to the custom officials.

