Gunman releases all hostages in Georgian capital Tbilisi-police
A gunman has released unharmed all nine hostages he had taken at a microfinance organisation in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Friday, police said. According to preliminary information, the gunman was not demanding a ransom but had some social demands, including lower prices for medicines. He disappeared after receiving a ransom of $500,000 and releasing all hostages.Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:32 IST
