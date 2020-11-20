ED takes over probe in TRP case from Mumbai Police

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took over the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case and an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) was filed on the basis of Mumbai Police FIR in the case, sources said. ED has also clubbed the TRP case registered by Uttar Pradesh Police in this regard.

Earlier on November 5, Hansa Research Group Private Limited, a research service provider on whose complaint an FIR was registered in the TRP case, had moved the Bombay High Court accusing the officers of Mumbai Police Crime Branch of pressurising its employees to "disown" a report, which was used by the Republic TV to declare that it was not among the channels named in the matter. The plea, filed by Hansa Research Group, its Director Narasimhan Swamy, CEO Praveen Nijhara and Deputy General Manager Nitin Deokar, had sought transfer of investigation in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), CID or other appropriate agency. (ANI)