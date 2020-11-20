Three arrested; 315 kg of cannabis seized in Delhi
Dharmender Yadav (30), Naveen Mishra (44) and Rahul Behera (22) had procured the contraband from Odisha and this was to be sold in Delhi-NCR, they said. The cannabis was packed in 23 bags and concealed among goods in a truck, police said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:15 IST
Three people were arrested here and 315 kg of cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh was seized, police said on Friday. Dharmender Yadav (30), Naveen Mishra (44) and Rahul Behera (22) had procured the contraband from Odisha and this was to be sold in Delhi-NCR, they said.
The cannabis was packed in 23 bags and concealed among goods in a truck, police said. The arrests were made after information was received that members of an inter-state gang, involved in smuggling cannabis, would come near the Indraprastha Park on the Ring Road to make a huge delivery, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said. The gang procured cannabis from Alukul, Dhankanaal, Brahampur areas near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border and brought it to Delhi-NCR, he said. The truck's driver, Dharmender, was arrested and a total 23 bags containing 315 kg of cannabis was seized from the vehicle, Singh said.
During interrogation, he disclosed that the consignment belonged to Mishra and Behera, the DCP said. Behera had got the contraband loaded in the truck in Odisha and Mishra was supposed to collect the consignment in Delhi, he said.
Mishra and Behera were arrested from the Trans-Yamuna area when they were going to meet someone, police said..
