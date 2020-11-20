Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends G20 Finance Ministers' virtual meeting

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the G20 Finance Ministers virtual meeting here on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:19 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends G20 Finance Ministers' virtual meeting
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at G20 Finance Ministers virtual meeting on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the G20 Finance Ministers virtual meeting here on Friday. "Finance Ministers of the G20 countries gathered to discuss their views on the global economic outlook and downside risks in wake of the COVID-19 crisis and how G20 could carry forward the collective global action initiated during the crisis," read a press statement from the Ministry of Finance.

The Finance Minister emphasized the need for further efforts by the G20 members to end the crisis and highlighted the affordability and accessibility of vaccines for all as a crucial step in this direction. The press statement read, "Sitharaman highlighted the G20 Action Plan as the mainstay of the G20's economic response and shared that it not only coordinates our immediate response, but also guides our long-term recovery efforts."

Highlighting the Debt Service Suspension Initiative as an important outcome under the G20 Saudi Arabian Presidency, the Finance Minister emphasized on the need for collective and coordinated efforts by all G20 members to achieve this deliverable. Sitharaman congratulated the Saudi Arabian Presidency for their tireless efforts and exceptional leadership to steer the G20 agenda in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Finance Minister shared that India looks forward to work with the Italian Presidency as a Troika member from December 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won't wear mask

The head of one of the largest regional health systems in the Midwest has told his employees that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is back in the office without a mask. Sanford Healths president and chief executive, Kelby Krabbenhoft, sa...

Britain asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability

Britain has formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for its suitability, the first step in making the shot available outside of the United States. Britain has ordered 40 million doses o...

Punjab: Father of sacrilege accused shot dead in Bathinda

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower and father of an accused in a sacrilege incident was shot dead by two unidentified assailants here on Friday, police said. Manohar Lal 53 was killed inside his shop at Bhagta Bhai Ka village in the district, they...

WRAPUP 7-Chances narrow of Trump overturning Biden's win after Georgia loss

President Donald Trumps desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. adm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020