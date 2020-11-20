Two booked, smuggle timber recovered

Police on Friday seized a large quantity of green cedar timber smuggled from a forested area in the Bhaderwah belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and booked two persons, officials said

Police raided huts near Nalthi village on information that illegal timber was being stored there, Superintendent of Police Raj Singh Gouria said

Sixty timber items were seized and Shabbir Ahmed and Mohd Yasin, who illegally sold timber, were booked, he said.