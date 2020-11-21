J-K: Nearly 20 acres of land recovered from encroachers in Samba

Nearly 20 acres of land was recovered from encroachers in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said. The Samba district administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Palth village and retrieved 159.15 kanal (nearly 20 acres) of land from encroachers, they said.

The anti-encroachment drive team worked under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria. Excavators were used to demolish several illegal concrete structures including sheds, pavements and boundary walls, the officials said.

Giving details, they said that of the nearly 20 acres of land, around six acres was encroached by some influential persons..