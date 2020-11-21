Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N., several countries denounce arrests of Egyptian activists

In the past week, security forces detained three staff, including the director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), after 13 senior diplomats visited the group for a briefing on human rights on Nov. 3. EIPR said all three have been ordered detained for 15 days on charges of joining a terrorist group and spreading false news, in what critics see as the latest escalation of an unprecedented clampdown on civil society and political dissent.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-11-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 02:52 IST
U.N., several countries denounce arrests of Egyptian activists
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.N. human rights office, the United States and several European countries on Friday criticised the arrest of three members of a prominent Egyptian rights group after a meeting with diplomats in Cairo. In the past week, security forces detained three staff, including the director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), after 13 senior diplomats visited the group for a briefing on human rights on Nov. 3.

EIPR said all three have been ordered detained for 15 days on charges of joining a terrorist group and spreading false news, in what critics see as the latest escalation of an unprecedented clampdown on civil society and political dissent. Egypt's government has said EIPR was operating illegally.

"We are very concerned that the targeting of human rights defenders and other activists, as well as further restrictions on freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly imposed in the country, are having a profound chilling effect on an already weakened Egyptian civil society," Ravina Shamdasani of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights told a briefing in Geneva. Several European countries whose diplomats attended the Nov. 3 meeting criticised the arrests in statements and on Twitter.

Bärbel Kofler, human rights commissioner for Germany's foreign ministry, said she was "appalled" by the arrests. "I condemn this escalation in the way of dealing with Egyptian civil society in the strongest terms," she said in a statement.

A U.S. Department of State spokesman said Washington was "very concerned" by the latest detention, that of EIPR Executive Director Gasser Abdel Razek. Antony Blinken, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy adviser, tweeted: "Meeting with foreign diplomats is not a crime. Nor is peacefully advocating for human rights."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has overseen a extensive crackdown on political dissent that has steadily tightened in recent years. Sisi has said there are no political prisoners in Egypt, that stability and security are paramount, and that the government supports human rights by providing basic needs such as jobs and housing.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed's Powell says will return Treasury funds as programs set to lapse

Fed chair Jerome Powell said Friday he would return unused emergency funds to the U.S. Treasury, as requested by Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as part a decision to let a series of credit programs expire at the end of the year. The programs inc...

As pandemic worsens, Wisconsin governor orders strict mask mandate

Wisconsins governor issued an emergency health order on Friday requiring face masks indoors except at home, a move aimed at slowing a surge in coronavirus infections that is pushing hospitals to the limits of their capacity. The face-coveri...

Harvard petition demands scrutiny of ex-Trump officials

A petition circulating at Harvard University demands new accountability standards for former Trump administration officials who seek to work or speak on campus, an idea that has drawn outrage from prominent conservatives. The online open le...

FACTBOX-When key U.S. states have to finalize election tallies

The normally little-noticed process by which individual states certify the results of U.S. elections is receiving extra attention this year as outgoing President Donald Trump tries to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens victory.Below are ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020