Georgia governor says state law requires governor's office to formalize certification of election

Georgia governor says state law requires governor's office to formalize certification of electionReuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 03:58 IST
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on Friday that the law requires him to formalize the certification of election results, after the state's top election official approved results showing Democratic President-elect Joe Biden beat Republican President Donald Trump in the state in the Nov. 3. election.
Kemp made the remarks in a virtual press briefing.
