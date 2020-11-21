Left Menu
Maha: Man escapes unhurt in firing by relative

A 38-year-old man escaped unhurt after one of his relatives allegedly fired at him in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Nagaon area in the wee hours of Friday, they said. The accused Ashfaque Siddiqui has not been arrested so far, police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-11-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 11:15 IST
A 38-year-old man escaped unhurt after one of his relatives allegedly fired at him in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Nagaon area in the wee hours of Friday, they said.

The accused Ashfaque Siddiqui has not been arrested so far, police said. "Victim Naushad Siddiqui and Ashfaque are relatives and reside in Nagaon locality. Naushad was in a relationship with a girl, who is their relative. The accused had reprimanded him over the issue, but in vain," an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

"Upset over the issue, Ashfaque borrowed a revolver from one of his friends and fired at the victim through the window of his house when he was asleep around 1 am on Friday. However, Naushad escaped unhurt," he added.

An offence under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against the accused on Friday night, police said.

