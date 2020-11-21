Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs JMI University to give law graduate his degree, other documents

The Delhi high Court has directed the Jamia Millia Islamia University to give a law graduate his degree and other documents related to his education at the educational institution within a period of three days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 14:00 IST
Delhi HC directs JMI University to give law graduate his degree, other documents
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi high Court has directed the Jamia Millia Islamia University to give a law graduate his degree and other documents related to his education at the educational institution within a period of three days. With these directions, a single-judge bench of Justice Jayant Nath had on Thursday disposed of the petition filed by Mohd Munis Siddique through advocates Harpreet Singh Hora and Himangi Kapoor with the grievance that the varsity has not given his marksheet, degree, etc.

"If any compliance is to be done by the petitioner the same shall be communicated by the respondent to the petitioner today itself. The respondent will ensure that necessary degree along with other documents begiven to the petitioner within three days thereafter," the bench said. Siddique had moved that court claiming that the varsity had not given his marksheet, degree and other documents due to which he is losing opportunities for higher education and employment despite making efforts for the same since July, 2020.

The plea said that the law graduate couldn't get enrolled with the bar council due to acts of the university and the petitioner had to suffer loss because of the university's fault. On final day of arguments, it was informed to the court that the university had only given marksheet, which was no use to the petitioner. (ANI)

Also Read: SC issues notice to UP government on a plea against arrest of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan on his way to Hathras.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says it has taken Tigrayan town of Adigrat

Ethiopias government said on Saturday its troops had seized another town, Adigrat, in its push towards the capital of Tigray province where it is seeking to topple rebel forces.Adigrat is 116 km 72 miles north of regional capital Mekelle. T...

Pakistan ready to host top cricketing nations in 2021 "

After nearly a decade of hosting no home test matches due to a terrorist attack on a rival teams bus in 2009, Pakistan says its ready to welcome major cricketing nations like South Africa, New Zealand, England and West Indies in 2021. Were ...

Mukesh Ambani hails PM Modi's "bold reforms", says it will pave way for India's rapid economic progress

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said that bold reforms introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pave the way for Indias rapid economic progress in the years to come. Addressing Pand...

India summons senior Pak diplomat; Lodges strong protest on terror attack planned by JeM in J&K

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over attempts by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of local elec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020