India summons senior Pak diplomat; Lodges strong protest on terror attack planned by JeM in J&K

India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over attempts by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of local elections there. Referring to the Nagrota incident, the ministry said the huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material indicate detailed planning for a "major attack to destabilise the peace and security" in the UT of J&K, in particular, to derail the ongoing democratic exercise of conduct of local district development council polls. "Pakistan Cd'A was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs, and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack, which was only prevented from happening by the alertness of the Indian security forces," the MEA said.

In a statement, it said India is "firmly and resolutely" committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism. "It was demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries," it said.

Four suspected JeM terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed by security forces in Nagrota on Thursday morning. "A major terror attack was foiled by Indian security forces in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir on November 19. Initial reports indicate the attackers to be members of Pakistan based JeM, a terrorist organization proscribed by the United Nations and several countries," the MEA said. It said serious concerns were also conveyed at continued terror attacks by JeM against India, adding the terror outfit has been part of several attacks in India in the past including the Pulwama attack in February 2019. The MEA said India reiterated its long standing demand that Pakistan fulfill its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner..