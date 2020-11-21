Left Menu
Bengal: Fire breaks out at Malda blast site, none injured

However, no one was injured in the blaze that erupted around 1.20 pm when forensic experts were collecting samples from the blast site in Sujapur, a senior police officer said. "One of the forensic expert's PPE caught fire from the blaze.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A minor fire broke out on Saturday in the debris of a plastic recycling factory in West Bengal's Malda district where a blast claimed the lives of six people on November 19, police said. However, no one was injured in the blaze that erupted around 1.20 pm when forensic experts were collecting samples from the blast site in Sujapur, a senior police officer said.

"One of the forensic expert's PPE caught fire from the blaze. The officer and other members of the team were moved to safety and the blaze was doused," he said. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, a fire official said.

Meanwhile, a senior member of the forensic team said an investigation is underway to find out the cause of the blast. "We have collected samples from the blast site, which will be chemically tested to find out the cause of the explosion. The investigation is on," he said.

