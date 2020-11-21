Man held for sodomising 13-year-old boy in UP's Ballia

A man has been arrested for sodomising a 13-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Saturday

The boy, who is a student of class 7, was alone in his house on Thursday night when his 19-year-old neighbour sodomised him, Kotwali police station incharge Vipin Singh said

Based on the complaint of the boy's father, an FIR was lodged and the accused was arrested on Friday, Singh said, adding that victim has been sent for medical examination.