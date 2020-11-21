Maha: Three boys drown in Wardha river in Chandrapur

Three teenaged boys drowned while swimming in Wardha river near Chincholi ghat in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, police said. At least five youths from Ghugus had gone swimming in the river, when three of them went missing in the water, said S R Nandedkar, sub-divisional police officer, Chandrapur circle said.

Bodies of Prithiviraj Asutkar, Prem Gedam, Pranchan Wankhede, aged between 15 to 16 years, have not been recovered, the official said. The search operation in the river was called off due to poor light in the evening and will be resumed on Sunday, he added.