Youth held for rape bid in UP's Fatehpur

A youth was arrested here on Saturday evening for an alleged attempt to rape a 10-year-old girl, police said. Kishanpur police station Pandhari Saroj said around 1 pm on Saturday, the had gone to agriculture fields to attend to the nature's call when her 19-year-old neighbour tried to rape her. The girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:28 IST
A youth was arrested here on Saturday evening for an alleged attempt to rape a 10-year-old girl, police said. Kishanpur police station Pandhari Saroj said around 1 pm on Saturday, the had gone to agriculture fields to attend to the nature's call when her 19-year-old neighbour tried to rape her. “As the girl started crying, a woman rushed to help her," the SHO said. The SHO said that the accused fled after seeing the woman

On a complaint lodged by family members of the girl, a case has been registered against the accused and he was arrested. The girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said.

