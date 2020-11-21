Man held with 42 kg of poppy straw in J-K's Udhampur

The police on Saturday arrested a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and recovered 42 kg of poppy straw from his possession, officials said

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Kither, was arrested by a police party during patrolling at Chenani Chowk along with the contraband, a police spokesperson said. A grinding machine and a weighing machine was also recovered from him. Kumar was booked under NDPS Act and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.