Air Marshal V R Chaudhary meets Ladakh LG

Air Marshal, Air Officer Commanding, Western Command, V R Chaudhary on Saturday met Lt Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur, who praised the Air Force for its continued help and support to the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said on Saturday. Mathur and Chaudhary discussed various issues in the interest of Ladakh during the meeting, the spokesperson said.

Mathur expressed his appreciation for the Air Force for their continuous help and support to Ladakh, especially during last winter in providing passenger services, evacuation of patients and air supply of essential commodities and fresh vegetables, the official said. He thanked the Air Force for their valuable assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic in the evacuation of passengers from Iran, medical evacuations and other related services, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor stated that the people of Ladakh acknowledge the contribution and valuable support of the Air Force, especially of the AOC at Leh. Mathur requested the Air Force for their continued help and support, the spokesperson said.