Delhi reports 5,879 new COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths

The national capital reported 5,879 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 5,23,117. According to Delhi government health bulletin, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 8,270 as 111 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 6,963 recoveries were reported on Saturday taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,75,106. There are 39,741 active cases in the national capital. (ANI)