U.S. judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in votes

U.S. judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in votesReuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 05:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 05:19 IST
A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to Trump's flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, described the case as "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations."
Brann added that he "has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens.” Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rudy Giuliani
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
- Donald Trump
- Matthew Brann
ALSO READ
Recent terror attacks in France have implications for all democratic nations: 22 ex-Indian envoys
How Stacey Abrams paved the way for a Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'
President-elect Biden's hopes for Democratic agenda hang on Georgia runoffs
Former Mali president Toure, democratic icon toppled in coup, dies at 72
Former Mali president Toure, democratic icon toppled in coup, has died