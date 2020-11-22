Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan: UN chief underscores need to end violence following deadly rocket attacks

The UN Secretary-General has condemned rocket attacks in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Saturday which killed at least eight civilians and wounded many more.

UN News | Updated: 22-11-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 08:59 IST
Afghanistan: UN chief underscores need to end violence following deadly rocket attacks

The rockets reportedly were fired from vehicles, hitting several densely populated areas. The ISIL affiliate in the country has claimed responsibility, according to media reports which cited intelligence sources.

UN chief António Guterres has expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, his Spokesperson said in a statement.

‘Deeply shocking and deplorable’

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has also extended condolences to the bereaved.

In a post on Twitter, UNAMA said it was “Deeply shocking and deplorable that civilians should be subjected to such indiscriminate attacks. Those responsible must face justice.”

The attacks occurred just hours before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to meet in Qatar with representatives from the Afghan Government and the Taliban, who have been holding talks in the Gulf State since September.

Renew commitment to peace

The Secretary-General underscored the urgency of ending the violence in Afghanistan.

“He hopes the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations can swiftly achieve a de-escalation of the conflict and cessation of attacks in order to save lives,” the UN statement said.

“The upcoming Afghanistan 2020 Conference on 23 and 24 November, co-hosted by Afghanistan, Finland, and the United Nations, is an opportunity to renew commitments to the peaceful development and future prosperity of the country.”

More than 70 countries are expected to participate in the donor conference, which aims to coordinate development cooperation for the period from 2021-2024.

The event will take place virtually from the UN Office in Geneva, with only the co-hosts meeting in person.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja at several places in US

Indian-Americans, mainly from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, celebrated the popular Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. The community members gathered in small numbers due...

It'll be Thiem-Medvedev, not Djokovic-Nadal, at ATP Finals

Instead of No 1 Novak Djokovic vs No 2 Rafael Nadal for the ATP Finals trophy, itll be No 3 Dominic Thiem against No 4 Daniil Medvedev. Nadal had won 71 matches in a row when grabbing the opening set, and he served for the victory in Saturd...

Protesters set fire to Guatemala's Congress in protests over 2021 budget

Thousands of people on Saturday staged the biggest protest yet against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, with some setting fire to Congress, fuelled by anger over cuts in the 2021 budget just as the country reels from back to back ...

China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since 1970s

China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earths natural satellite since the 1970s.The Change-5 probe, named after the ancient Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020