Left Menu
Development News Edition

American citizen killed in Burkina Faso, US State Dept says

The shooting came one day before voters in Burkina Faso went to the polls for a presidential and legislative election that comes amid ongoing attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State. The violence has killed more than 2,000 people this year and displaced 1 million from their homes in the West African nation..

PTI | Ouagadougou | Updated: 22-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 16:27 IST
American citizen killed in Burkina Faso, US State Dept says
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

An American citizen has been killed in the capital of the West African nation of Burkina Faso, according to the U.S. State Department. The State Department said late Saturday it was not aware that the person had any affiliation with the US government, but declined to give more information out of respect for the privacy of the individual and the family.

The Associated Press spoke with four government and army officials who confirmed that the man was shot Saturday morning outside of the Baba Sy military camp on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, the capital, after trespassing and ignoring a warning shot by soldiers to stop advancing. The man died from gunshot wounds and was taken to the morgue at Yalgado Ouedraogo University Hospital, according to an employee who feared being identified.

The government said it would put out a statement later on the death. The shooting came one day before voters in Burkina Faso went to the polls for a presidential and legislative election that comes amid ongoing attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

The violence has killed more than 2,000 people this year and displaced 1 million from their homes in the West African nation.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory

The future of Boeing Cos freshly approved 737 MAX is in the hands of nearly 700 workers toiling behind the gray doors of a three-bay hangar at a desert airport in Washington state.Inside, over an endless 24-hour loop, 737 MAX planes are rol...

Amid travel break, pope cheers Lisbon youth jamboree plans

With no papal travels abroad this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pope Francis is cheering efforts for a youth jamboree, traditionally attended by pontiffs, in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2023. Francis on Sunday presided over a handover ceremon...

BJP seeks probe into Rajasthan minister's audio clip

The BJP on Sunday sought an inquiry after an audio clip in which a Rajasthan minister is allegedly heard using a casteist slur against a Congress worker surfaced on social media. In the purported conversation over the phone, Rajasthan Sp...

BJP biggest virus in Bengal, says TMC leader

In a fresh war of words, TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal described BJP as the biggest virus in Bengal, and the saffron partys state chief Dilip Ghosh retorted, saying that the ruling partys days are numbered. At a programme on Saturday, the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020