Germany eyes $190 billion in new debt in 2021 - sources

Germany eyes $190 billion in new debt in 2021 - sourcesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 17:54 IST
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans to take on about 160 billion euros ($190 billion) in new debt in 2021, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The Finance Ministry was not immediately available for comment.
A government source said last month that the 96 billion euros initially eyed by Scholz for next year would not be enough. ($1 = 0.8437 euros)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Olaf Scholz