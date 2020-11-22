Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC seeking Lokpal monitored probe into criminal-political nexus

The petitioner has also urged the court to set up a judicial commission to monitor the probe by investigating agencies like the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, SFIO, RAW, CBDT and the NCB. “Democracy has not risen to the high expectations which heralded its conception and the root cause of the failure is the nexus among politicians-criminals-public servants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 17:59 IST
Plea in SC seeking Lokpal monitored probe into criminal-political nexus

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a Lokpal-monitored investigation into the "criminal-political nexus" as flagged in the Vohra Committee report. The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing in the coming days, has prayed for a direction to the Lokpal to monitor the investigation by the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, SFIO, RAW, CBDT and the NCB.

The petitioner has also urged the court to empower the Lokpal to exercise statutory powers under the CrPC and declare that it would be able to launch prosecutions against politicians-bureaucrats-criminals on the basis of evidence collected for offences under the IPC and other laws. “The court may further direct to set up Special Courts to expeditiously try all such cases,” it said.

Former Union Home Secretary N N Vohra headed the committee formed to study the problem of criminalisation of politics and the nexus between criminals, politicians and bureaucrats in India. The report was submitted in October 1993. The report contained observations by official agencies on the criminal network which, it said, was “virtually running a parallel government”.

“However, no follow-up action on the findings of Vohra Committee Report had been initiated in last 27 years,” the plea said. The petitioner has also sought a direction to the Home Secretary to withdraw the Padma Awards to all those politicians whose names have been mentioned in the Vohra report.

The petition, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, said that the report by the Verma committee observed that mafias, smugglers and money launderers have developed an extensive network of contacts with bureaucrats, government functionaries, politicians, legislators, strategically located persons in the non-governmental sector. It said that and some of the criminal syndicates have international links with foreign intelligence agencies.

The report recommended that an efficient Nodal Cell be set up with powers to take stringent action against crime syndicates while ensuring that it would be immune from being influenced, according to the plea. The petitioner has also urged the court to set up a judicial commission to monitor the probe by investigating agencies like the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, SFIO, RAW, CBDT and the NCB.

“Democracy has not risen to the high expectations which heralded its conception and the root cause of the failure is the nexus among politicians-criminals-public servants. “Criminalization of politics is the root causes of the malaise which has incapacitated the democracy in particular, society in general,” it said.

The report also looked into criminal gangs that enjoyed the patronage of politicians from all parties as well as protection from senior government functionaries..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbian patriarch buried with few virus measures in place

Thousands of people on Sunday attended the funeral of Serbian Patriarch Irinej who died after contracting the coronavirus, many ignoring preventive measures against the pandemic. Many mourners and most priests holding the funeral service in...

Retrograde step: IMA on govt allowing post-grad Ayurveda docs to perform surgery

The Indian Medical Association IMA has condemned the move by the Central Council of Indian Medicine authorising post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda be trained to perform surgical procedures and described it as a ret...

Bengal govt has reservations about governor sending letters to VCs: minister

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said that the state government has objected to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sending letters to vice-chancellors of universities of north Bengal to know the reasons behind their absence...

Serbian patriarch buried with few virus measures in place

Thousands of people on Sunday attended the funeral of Serbian Patriarch Irinej who died after contracting the coronavirus, many ignoring preventive measures against the pandemic. Many mourners and most priests holding the funeral service in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020