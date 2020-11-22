Maj Gen (retd) R N Chibber passes away at 86; J-K Lt Guv expresses condolence

Major General (retd) R N Chibber, who had participated in the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, passed away at his residence here, a defence spokesman said on Sunday. He was 86.

Born on September 23, 1934, Gen. Chibber was commissioned into the Army on June 2, 1995, and was posted in Afghanistan from 1972 to 1975 as a military attache. "He was an outstanding officer, who also commanded the 8 Jat Regiment. His expertise and exceptional strategy put him in the forefront as a brilliant officer," the spokesman said.

The major general died at his Shanti Vihar residence in the Kaluchak area of Jammu on Saturday and was given a ceremonial military send-off, he said. "Gen Chibber made a name for himself not only as an officer of exceptional competence, but as a humanitarian, and a man of great compassion. He was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for his distinguished service," the spokesman said.

His colleague Col Makhan Singh Gill said, "Gen. Chibber was a saint soldier, a highly respected and admired officer and loved deeply by those who knew him. It is a rarity to see a man who remained unforgettable in the hearts of so many even three decades after his retirement." Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the demise of the retired major general Paying tributes to the veteran, Sinha said that the distinguished service Major General (retd) Chibber towards the motherland would continue to inspire future generations for the nation's service. "His contribution during the 1962 Indo-China war, and the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, while protecting the territorial integrity of the nation can never be forgotten," he said..