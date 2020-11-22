Taking stock of COVID-19 pandemic in Pune: Maha dy CM

Maharashtra deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Sunday said authorities are taking stock of theCOVID-19 pandemic in Pune district

"The positivity rate in Pune district is around 13 percent. We will see how the situation turns up after another 8to 10 days. Lockdowns have been imposed in other countries

It depends on what kind of situation prevails in Punedistrict," Pawar, who is district guardian minister for Pune,told reporters when asked if a lockdown will be reimposed.