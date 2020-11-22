Taking stock of COVID-19 pandemic in Pune: Maha dy CM
Maharashtra deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Sunday said authorities are taking stock of theCOVID-19 pandemic in Pune district "The positivity rate in Pune district is around 13 percent. Lockdowns have been imposed in other countries It depends on what kind of situation prevails in Punedistrict," Pawar, who is district guardian minister for Pune,told reporters when asked if a lockdown will be reimposed.PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-11-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 22:50 IST
