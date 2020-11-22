Over 3,600 people penalised in 3 days for not wearing mask: Noida Police

Over 3,600 people who were found not wearing face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida in three days, police said on Sunday. Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to penalise people who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, it stated in a statement.

According to the statement, 1,312 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask while in public places and Rs 1.31 lakh was collected from them in fines on Saturday. On Sunday, challans were issued to another 1,089 people who were found without mask in public places, it added.

The district police had on Friday issued challans to over 1,200 people across Noida and Greater Noida over similar violations. The police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practicing social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders..