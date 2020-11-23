Left Menu
Biden plans to name Blinken secretary of state - Bloomberg

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Antony Blinken his secretary of state, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources. Bloomberg said an announcement was expected on Tuesday. A Biden ally, who did not want to be identified, told Reuters Blinken was Biden's most likely choice for secretary of state.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 06:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 06:53 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Antony Blinken his secretary of state, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources.

Bloomberg said an announcement was expected on Tuesday. Biden's transition team declined comment and Blinken did not respond to a request for comment. A Biden ally, who did not want to be identified, told Reuters Blinken was Biden's most likely choice for secretary of state.

Videos

Latest News

