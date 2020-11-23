Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for illegal assembly

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 11:19 IST
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for illegal assembly

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. The sentence will be delivered by Dec 2 at 2.30 p.m. (1830 GMT)

Before being taken away by security staff, Wong shouted "Everyone hang in there! Add oil" in the courtroom, using a popular Cantonese expression of encouragement often used during protests. Wong did not plead guilty to a third charge of knowingly participating in an unauthorised assembly after the prosecution offered no evidence for it.

His long-time activist colleagues Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, who also pleaded guilty for similar charges, were remanded in custody at the same trial. "Perhaps the authorities wish me to stay in prison one term after another," Wong said in a statement before entering the courtroom.

"But I am persuaded that, neither prison bars, nor election bans, nor any other arbitrary powers would stop us from activism. What we are doing now is to explain the value of freedom to the world." Dozens of supporters outside the court chanted pro-democracy slogans and "Release Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam!"

Wong was not a leading figure in last year's pro-democracy and anti-China protests, but his continued activism has drawn the wrath of Beijing, which sees him as a "black hand" of foreign forces. He disbanded his pro-democracy group Demosisto in June, just hours after China's parliament passed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong, punishing anything Beijing considers to be subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison.

Wong also faces charges of participating in an unauthorised assembly in October 2019 and on June 4, 2020 over a vigil commemorating the crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. Earlier this year, Wong was disqualified along 11 other pro-democracy politicians and activists from running in a since-postponed election for the city's legislature.

Wong spent five weeks in jail last year for contempt of court, before being released on June 16 when protests were already in full swing. Wong's and other activists' repeated arrests have drawn criticism from Western governments who say China is not fulfilling its obligation to allow Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy, agreed with former colonial master Britain when the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies the accusation and says Hong Kong is its internal affair.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Upcoming CL match my only concern: Klopp says Liverpool's record 'doesn't feel like a big moment'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asserted that the clubs recent feat doesnt feel like a big moment and his only concern at the moment is the teams upcoming Champions League match against Atalanta. Liverpool secured a 3-0 win over Leicester Ci...

Tarun Gogoi extremely critical, say doctors

The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday morning and he is very very critical, doctors said. The octogenerian Congress leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for po...

Godrej Interio launches essential range, ushering festivities in India

Launches new products and bouquet of exciting offers targeted at customers to celebrate the commencement of festivities across India MUMBAI, India, Nov. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- As India sets to embrace the festivities, Godrej Interio, India...

Soldier killed in Pak firing cremated in native Maha village

Amid chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, the last rites of martyred Army Havaldar Sangram Patil were conducted with full military honours on Monday at his native place in Maharashtras Kolhapur district. Hundreds of locals and family members bid a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020