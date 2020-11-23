Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs seizes gold worth Rs 3.26 crore from man at New Delhi railway station

Two men have been arrested in the case, he said. "Acting on specific information, officers of customs (preventive) Delhi intercepted an individual at New Delhi railway station in the late afternoon of 19.11.2020, who had come from Howrah, Kolkata via Rajdhani Express," Hemant Rohilla, Deputy Commissioner, Customs (Preventive), Delhi, said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:57 IST
Customs seizes gold worth Rs 3.26 crore from man at New Delhi railway station

Customs officials have seized over six kg of gold, worth Rs 3.26 crore, from the possession of a man at the New Delhi railway station, an official said on Monday. Two men have been arrested in the case, he said.

"Acting on specific information, officers of customs (preventive) Delhi intercepted an individual at New Delhi railway station in the late afternoon of 19.11.2020, who had come from Howrah, Kolkata via Rajdhani Express," Hemant Rohilla, Deputy Commissioner, Customs (Preventive), Delhi, said in a statement. Upon a personal search, around 6.3 kg of gold, valued at around Rs 3.26 crore, was seized from the possession of the man, he said.

The seized gold was in the form of biscuits and cut-pieces and is believed to have been smuggled into the country through the northeastern border, the officer said, adding that it is of "foreign origin". "He has admitted to being a routine carrier, having carried around 2 to 6 kg of smuggled gold every time on 15 earlier occasions (since the imposition of the lockdown due to COVID in late March and its subsequent lifting). Thus, total value of the smuggled gold comes out to be around 60 kg valued at over Rs 30 crore (based on average values)," Rohilla said.

Follow-up searches were conducted and the receiver of the gold was also apprehended, he said, adding that incriminating documents and other evidence have been recovered. Both the accused were placed under arrest by the officers of the Customs (Preventive), Delhi on Sunday evening for violation of the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Really good news': UK health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was fantastic news that data on Monday showed that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University could be up to 90 effective.These figures ... shows that the vaccine in the ...

HC refuses to hear plea seeking to impose lockdown in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to hear a plea seeking directions for the imposition of a substantial lockdown in the national capital with immediate effect in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution. The plea also sought...

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says AZD1222 Vaccine Can Be 90% Effective Against Covid-19

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - AZD1222 VACCINE EFFECTIVE AGAINST COVID-19 ASTRAZENECA - NO HOSPITALISATIONS OR SEVERE CASES OF COVID-19 IN PARTICIPANTS TREATED WITH AZD1222 ASTRAZENECA - TWO DIFFERENT DOSING REGIMENS DEMONSTRATED EFFIC...

Many German states favour extending COVID-19 shutdown - state PM

Many of Germanys 16 federal states are in favour of extending a partial shutdown meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and make family gatherings over Christmas possible, one of the state prime ministers said on Monday. The infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020