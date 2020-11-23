3 members of family found dead in Punjab's Bathinda

Three members of a family were found dead with bullet injuries on their heads in Punjab's Bathinda district on Monday, police said. Bodies of Charanjit Singh, his wife and their daughter were spotted by their milkman who immediately informed police, Bathinda Superintendent of Police Jaspal Singh said over the phone.

The bodies were lying in the living room of the house in Kamla Nehru colony, he said. Charanjit Singh was the secretary of a cooperative society, the SP said.

Police said a probe into the matter was underway..