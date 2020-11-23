Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia accuses Tigrayan forces of destroying Axum airport

Forces of Ethiopia's Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have destroyed an airport in the ancient town of Axum, state-affiliated media said on Monday, as advancing federal troops gave them a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:06 IST
Ethiopia accuses Tigrayan forces of destroying Axum airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Forces of Ethiopia's Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have destroyed an airport in the ancient town of Axum, state-affiliated media said on Monday, as advancing federal troops gave them a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has told the TPLF, which had been ruling the mountainous northern zone of 5 million people, to lay down their arms by Wednesday or face a final assault on the regional capital Mekelle.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters that threat was a cover for government forces to regroup after what he described as defeats on three fronts. There was no immediate response from either side to the other's latest comments, and Reuters could not confirm their statements. Claims by all sides are hard to verify because phone and internet communication has been down.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, have been killed in fighting and air strikes that erupted on Nov. 4, sending about 40,000 refugees into neighbouring Sudan. The conflict has spread beyond Tigray, with the TPLF firing rockets into both neighbouring Amhara region and across the border to Eritrea. HERITAGE SITE

International appeals for mediation, from the United Nations and around Africa and Europe, have so far not gained traction. Fana broadcaster said TPLF troops had destroyed the airport serving the town of Axum, which lies northwest of Mekelle and is a popular tourist draw and UNESCO World Heritage site.

Axum's history and ruins, including fourth century obelisks when the Axumite Empire was at its height, gives Ethiopia its claim to be one of the world's oldest centres of Christianity. Legend says it was once home to the Queen of Sheba and that an Axum church housed the Ark of the Covenant.

The United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia, Catherine Sozi, urged safety guarantees for aid workers, Mekelle's more than half a million inhabitants, and their health, school and water systems. Abiy's government has repeatedly said it is only targeting TPLF leaders and facilities to restore law and order after they rose up against federal troops. It denies hitting civilians.

"Our women and men in uniform have shown great care to protect civilians from harm during the law enforcement operation they have carried out in Tigray so far," its taskforce for the Tigray conflict said on Monday. The TPLF says Abiy has "invaded" their region in order to dominate them and is inflicting "merciless" damage on Tigrayans.

"We are people of principle and are ready to die in defence of our right to administer our region," TPLF leader Debretsion added in a text message to Reuters on Monday.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCB officials attacked during raid in Mumbai; 3 arrested

A group of around 50 people have allegedly attacked a team of Narcotics Control Bureau officials and injured two of them during their raid on drugs peddlers in suburban Goregaon, an NCB official said on Monday. Three persons have been arres...

China says it will respond to U.S. admiral visit to Taiwan

China will respond to the reported visit of a U.S. Navy admiral to Taiwan and firmly opposes any military relations between Taipei and Washington, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday as a senior U.S. official praised their ties with...

INSTANT VIEW-AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine can be around 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90 effective without any serious side effects, but the success rate varied depending on the dose, prompting a sceptical reaction from markets.Phase III trial r...

Malaysia to close some Top Glove factories in stages amid virus outbreak

Malaysia will close some of Top Gloves factories in stages to screen its employees for COVID-19 after a big jump in coronavirus infections, a senior minister said on Monday.A total of 28 factories will be closed in stages after 1,889 Top Gl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020