Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI raids residence of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in IMA scam case

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the residence of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in Bengaluru on Monday in connection with the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:36 IST
CBI raids residence of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in IMA scam case
A visual from outside the residence of Roshan Baig on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the residence of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in Bengaluru on Monday in connection with the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case. Baig, who was arrested by the CBI yesterday, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court. He was also questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the case earlier.

Baig was among the rebel Congress MLAs, who were later suspended, for destabilising the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state. In August 2019, the Karnataka government had transferred the multi-crore scam case to the CBI, in which several politicians and senior government officials are accused.

Earlier, an SIT, constituted by the state government, was investigating the IMA case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits. The SIT has already arrested several government officials and questioned others including politicians in the matter. The prime accused and Managing Director of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who had fled the country after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam, has also been arrested. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joachim Löw under pressure as German federation plans talks

Germany coach Joachim Lw has been asked to draw up an analysis of last weeks 6-0 defeat to Spain ahead of a meeting on the teams future, the national soccer federation said Monday. The loss in Seville was Germanys heaviest defeat since 1931...

Pulse Plus Pharmacy becomes the First e-Pharmacy Start-up to Turn Profitable

Pulse Plus Pharmacy has become the first e-pharmacy start-up in India with 10,000 fulfilled orders in a month to turn profitable Coimbatore, India Business Wire India Pulse Plus Pvt Ltd, part of the Pasumai Pharmacy Group based in Coimbat...

CBI searches former Congress minister Roshan Baig's residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials on Monday conducted searches at the residence of former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig here, a day after arresting him in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam. The sleuths from the CBI office here s...

COVID-19 cases in US may double before Biden takes office: Study

With Inauguration Day for US President-elect Joe Biden still two months away, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is likely to increase to 20 million by the end of January, nearly doubling the current level of 12 million c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020