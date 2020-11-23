Nigerian, among 2, held for cheating in name of charity

Left Menu
Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI): Two persons, including a 32- year-old Nigerian, were arrested for allegedly cheating a person here of over Rs 29.74 lakh by promising to send foreign funds for charity work, police said on Monday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:11 IST
Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI): Two persons, including a 32- year-old Nigerian, were arrested for allegedly cheating a person here of over Rs 29.74 lakh by promising to send foreign funds for charity work, police said on Monday. The duo, along with the prime accused who is absconding, contacted the victim in October informing that a foreigner wished to donate US dollars amounting to Rs 4 crore for charity, Rachakonda Commissioner of PoliceMaheshM Bhagwat said.

Police said the accused discussed with the victim about spiritual matters during their conversation and gained the victims trust. Later, one of the accused posing as an executive of a Foreign Remittance Department called up the Hyderabad-based person asking to pay money citing various charges towards transferring the foreign funds.

Accordingly, the victim deposited over Rs 29.74 lakh in various bank accounts provided by the accused during October 27-November 6, police said. Then, the fraudsters switched off their mobile phones following which the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

During the course of investigation, a police team, after identifying the location of the accused, went to nab them from Delhi. The Nigerian allegedly assaulted one sub- inspector and a constable while trying to escape but was caught along with another accused, police said. Police said the accused were committing online fraud after contacting victims through different social media platforms and lured them under the guise of sending foreign funds for charity work in India.

