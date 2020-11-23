Left Menu
Poll punch: TRS promises free drinking water in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister and TRS party president K Chandrashekhar on Monday promised to supply drinking water up 20,000 litres per month free of cost from December to every household living under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. Releasing his partys manifesto for the GHMC polls, the chief minister said after studying the implementation of the scheme in the corporation limits, the benefit will be extended to other municipalities and gram panchayats in the state.

"After Delhi, Hyderabad is getting such a scheme. From December, free drinking water up to 20,000 litres per month will be supplied.It will benefit 97 per cent people living in the city.

This is only the first step. Next we are working on supplying water for 24 hours," Rao said. Polls for GHMC will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 4.

He also promised free power to salons and laundries and Dhobi Ghats besides waiver of tax on transport vehicles for six months (April-September). The party also promised several sops to the ailing film industry and movie theatres.

Requesting voters not to fall prey to communal forces, Rao said the peaceful atmosphere in the city cannot be disturbed. "Hyderabad is a happening city.... What kind of city we want...Unstable city or peaceful one?" he asked.

According to him, the government had spent over Rs 650 crore towards relief during the recent floods and would spend more as benefits are yet to reach some more people affected by the rains. Launching an attack on the BJP and Congress, Rao claimed both the parties failed to steer the country in the right direction.

"Both the parties which ruled or are ruling the country are utter flop.They failed to give the right direction to the country. GDP collapsed to minus 24 per cent.Both parties have failed in creating wealth.I am not criticising people.They cannot develop the country," he alleged and claimed Telangana is creating wealth and distributing it to people.

"We have to give direction to the nation....The country needs a torchbearer.I may emerge as that torchbearer..if required I will sacrifice anything for the national interest," he said. He reiterated that he would convene a conclave with likeminded people in the coming days for the preservation of public sector undertakings from the centres "disinvestment plans." In the guise of disinvestment, the centre is trying to fill the budget gap and the country needs a government that would create wealth, he added.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

