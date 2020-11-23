Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saradha scam: CBI arrests MD of Angel Agritech Nazubuulla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:38 IST
Saradha scam: CBI arrests MD of Angel Agritech Nazubuulla
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has arrested the Managing Director of Angel Agritech group, Nazubuulla, who is an alleged absconder in one of the pozi scam cases of West Bengal, commonly known as Saradha scam, officials said Monday

Nazubuulla was produced in a special CBI court, Baruipur which remanded him in 10 days of CBI custody, they said

The CBI case pertains to swindling of Rs 454.54 crore of public money collected from gullible investors, they said. "It was further alleged that the accused fled after cheating the said investors and misappropriated the invested money," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet Secretary chairs meeting of National Crisis Management Committee

Union Cabinet Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba today chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee NCMC to review the status of impending Cyclone through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu...

Over 200 COVID-19 deaths reported in Pakistan in past 7 days

As many as 211 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past seven days with an average of 30 deaths per day in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Monday citing a weekly analysis of the COVID-19 stats. With an average of 2,556.7 cas...

Night curfew in Himachal's Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Kangra till December 15

Himachal Pradesh government on Monday imposed night curfew in Mandi, Shimla Kullu and Kangra, till December 15 in view of the rising Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state. Night curfew would be imposed from 8 PM to 6 AM in Shimla, Man...

EBG Federation to release Annual Position Paper

The EBG Federation, formerly known as European Business Group, is launching its 18th Annual Position Paper on 25th November. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year event-cum-launch-ceremony will be virtually attended by all the pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020