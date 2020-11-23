Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bikru ambush: Gangster's kin booked for illegally acquiring arms licences, SIM cards

While confirming the lodging of FIRs, Preetinder Singh said these people have been accused of filing fake affidavits for obtaining arms licences. A group of assailants had opened fire on a police team at Bikru village in Chaubeypur area who had arrived there to arrest Vikas Dubey on the intervening night of July 2 and 3.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:11 IST
Bikru ambush: Gangster's kin booked for illegally acquiring arms licences, SIM cards

The police have booked the family members and aides of slain gangster Vikas Dubey for allegedly procuring arms licences on fake affidavits and mobile SIM cards using identification of others, an official said on Monday. The FIRs were registered on the recommendation of the Special Investigation Team formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen were killed by the henchmen of Vikas Dubey.

According to the official, Chaubeypur Police had last week lodged an FIR against nine people including Vikas Dubey's father Ram Kumar Dubey, his brother Deepak alias Deep Prakash, sister-in-law Anjali Dubey, aides Vishnupal alias Jiledar, Amit alias Chote Bawwa, Dinesh Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, Akhilesh Kumar and Ashutosh Tripathi for illegally obtaining firearms licenses. Another FIR was filed against Vikas Dubey's wife Richa, Deepak Dubey, Khushi Dubey, a minor, Ram Singh, Monu, Ashutosh Tripathi, Shanti Devi, Rekha Agnihotri, Vishnupal alias Jiledar for procuring SIM cards using identification documents of others, Superintendent of Police (rural), Brajesh Srivastava said on Monday.

Facts highlighting these discrepancies came to fore during investigations carried out by the 3-member SIT headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Bhoosereddy, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kanpur) Preetinder Singh. While confirming the lodging of FIRs, Preetinder Singh said these people have been accused of filing fake affidavits for obtaining arms licences.

A group of assailants had opened fire on a police team at Bikru village in Chaubeypur area who had arrived there to arrest Vikas Dubey on the intervening night of July 2 and 3. “After investigations it has come to light that these people including slain gangster Vikas Dubey's wife Richa, his brother and others were using SIM cards procured on IDs of other persons,” the SP said, adding that the SIT had asked Kanpur Police to lodge an FIR in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that Dubey was arrested by the Ujjain Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple. A day later, he was gunned down by Special Task Force (STF) and Kanpur Police in an encounter after he allegedly attempted to flee while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It was consensual not rape, woman tells Kerala HC

Kochi, Nov 23 PTI A woman, who had alleged rape by a junior health inspector while under quarantine, on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the incident was consensual. The woman said this in an affidavit submitted to the court which...

SC says COVID-19 situation worsened in Delhi & Guj, asks Centre, states to file status report

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened in Delhi and gone out of control in Gujarat, the Supreme Court said on Monday, directing the Centre and all states to apprise it within two days of the steps taken to contain the situation nationwide. The ...

Katra-Delhi expressway road project will be complete by 2023: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The landmark Katra-Delhi expressway corridor will be completed by 2023 and it will promote religious tourism as the road will connect the holy cities of Katra in Jammu and Amritsar in Punjab, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Th...

Gogoi a fatherly figure for Congress workers in Northeast, say party leaders

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday expressed grief over the death of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi. Expressing condolences to the family, Khandu said he was saddened by the passing away of the veteran Congress leader.Senio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020