Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug smuggling suspect dies at Jammu police station

A 45-year-old man, who was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in cross-border narcotic smuggling, died due to some "health problems" at a police station here on Monday, an official said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:28 IST
Drug smuggling suspect dies at Jammu police station

A 45-year-old man, who was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in cross-border narcotic smuggling, died due to some "health problems" at a police station here on Monday, an official said. Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Akhnoor, was lodged in the lockup at R S Pura police station and complained of chest pain before losing his consciousness. He was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead', according to the officer.

Kumar was arrested a few days back after his name surfaced during investigation into a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case related to cross-border narcotic smuggling, the police officer said. The post-mortem of the deceased is underway to ascertain the cause of his death and the body would be handed over to his family after completion of all legal formalities, the official added. PTI TAS AB HMB

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tarun Gogoi's contribution to public service will always be remembered: VP Naidu

New Delhi, Nov 23 PTI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of former Assam chief minister and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi and said his contribution to public service will always be remembered. Gogoi died in Guwa...

White House plans holiday party as Americans urged to stay home

The White House plans to hold an indoor holiday reception next week just days after Thanksgiving despite ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at the compound, and against the advice of its own advisers who are urging Americans to sacrifice their norm...

Katra-Delhi expressway road project will be complete by 2023: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The landmark Katra-Delhi expressway corridor will be completed by 2023 and it will promote religious tourism as the road will connect the holy cities of Katra in Jammu and Amritsar in Punjab, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Th...

It was consensual not rape, woman tells Kerala HC

Kochi, Nov 23 PTI A woman, who had alleged rape by a junior health inspector while under quarantine, on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the incident was consensual. The woman said this in an affidavit submitted to the court which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020