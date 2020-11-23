Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey cries foul at German attempt to police Libya blockade

Germany accused Turkey on Monday of preventing German forces belonging to an EU military mission from fully searching a Turkish cargo ship that they suspected of taking weapons to Libya, a move Ankara said was a violation of international law. Soldiers from the frigate Hamburg boarded the Turkish freighter, the Roseline A, overnight, but had to abandon checks and withdraw after Turkey protested to the EU mission, which had ordered the search, the German Defence Ministry said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:37 IST
Turkey cries foul at German attempt to police Libya blockade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany accused Turkey on Monday of preventing German forces belonging to an EU military mission from fully searching a Turkish cargo ship that they suspected of taking weapons to Libya, a move Ankara said was a violation of international law.

Soldiers from the frigate Hamburg boarded the Turkish freighter, the Roseline A, overnight, but had to abandon checks and withdraw after Turkey protested to the EU mission, which had ordered the search, the German Defence Ministry said. Turkey said the search, at sea southwest of the Greek Peloponnese peninsula, violated international law as permission had not been granted.

The incident is further friction between Turkey and the European Union. The EU's foreign policy chief has warned that ties are reaching a "watershed moment" over Turkish oil prospecting in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus, saying that sanctions could be imposed next month. The frigate was operating in the Mediterranean as part of the EU's Irini mission, which aims to stop arms reaching Libya, where Turkey backs the internationally recognised government in its fight against Russian and Egyptian backed rebels in the country's east.

Turkey said the vessel was carrying humanitarian aid and the soldiers had found nothing suspicious. A German Defence Ministry spokesman also said they had not found anything suspicious by the time they were ordered off the ship. Turkey said the Hamburg violated international law by not waiting for permission to board. Germany said they had sought permission, and that, after four hours had passed with no reply, it was standard practice to believe there was implicit permission.

Turkey released footage showing armed men in military uniform marshalling sailors with their hands on their heads on the bridge of what it said was the Roseline A. Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said: "The captain showed cooperation and shared information about the ship's freight and its course. Despite this, at 17:45, armed forces from the Irini Operation boarded the ship and carried out a 'monitoring' that lasted long hours."

"We protest this act, which was carried out by force and without authorisaton (and) retain the right to seek compensation," he said. Confirming a report in the news magazine Der Spiegel, the German spokesman said the Hamburg had intercepted the Rosaline A about 200 km (125 miles) north of the Libyan city of Benghazi on Sunday night.

"All procedures were followed correctly," a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, adding that the sailors had withdrawn as soon as Turkey objected. The 16,000-tonne container ship left the Turkish port of Gemlik near Bursa last week, and was last seen off Athens, heading southwest towards Libya, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tarun Gogoi was one of my dearest friends from Assam: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday described ex-chief minister Tarun Gogoi as one of his dearest friends from Assam and said the country has lost a very good leader who always worked for the betterment of the poor and downtrodde...

Countries shouldn't wait for majority to be vaccinated, need to open borders now: IATA DG

Countries across the world should not wait for the majority of people to be vaccinated against coronavirus and need to open their borders by implementing systematic pre-departure testing, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said on Mo...

Foreign Secretary briefs envoys of key nations on attempts by Pak-based JeM to carry out terror attack in J&K

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday briefed top envoys of key nations, including the US, Russia, France and Japan on the planned terror attack by Pakistan-based terrorist group JeM in Nagrota in Jammu which was foiled by secu...

Malayalam actress assault, abduction case: Special Public Prosecutor wishes to resign from case

Special Public Prosecutor SPP A Suresan, who has been representing the victim in the Malayalam actress assault, abduction case, wrote to the Kerala government asking permission to resign from the case on Monday. Suresans letter came three d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020