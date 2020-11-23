Decision on reopening Palghar village schools soon: Official

Palghar collector Manik Gursalsaid a decision had been taken to reopen schools for ClassesIX and X at the earliest in villages which had no coronaviruspositive cases or those where the population was higher than5,000

However, schools will not start in containment zonesand areas which have witnessed a spike recently, saidofficials who attended a meeting chaired by Gursal on Monday

A separate decision would be taken about residentialashram schools etc, they said.