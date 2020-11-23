Decision on reopening Palghar village schools soon: Official

Decision on reopening Palghar village schools soon: OfficialPTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:32 IST
Palghar collector Manik Gursalsaid a decision had been taken to reopen schools for ClassesIX and X at the earliest in villages which had no coronaviruspositive cases or those where the population was higher than5,000
However, schools will not start in containment zonesand areas which have witnessed a spike recently, saidofficials who attended a meeting chaired by Gursal on Monday
A separate decision would be taken about residentialashram schools etc, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manik Gursalsaid