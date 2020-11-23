Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar airport police officers charged over invasive searches of women

Judicial police officers working in the Airport Security Department broke the law when they summoned female medical staff to conduct the searches, the public prosecutor said in a statement on Monday The police officers acted unilaterally and face "penalties of a maximum of three years," it said.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:48 IST
Qatar airport police officers charged over invasive searches of women

Qatar's public prosecutor has filed criminal charges against an unspecified number of police officers working at Qatar's Hamad airport after women said they were invasively searched there last month. Some of the women were Australian and the issue has sparked outrage in Australia. Qatari officials said the searches were conducted in order to locate the mother of a new-born child found abandoned in a garbage bin in an airport bathroom.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the searches were appalling and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani has apologised. Judicial police officers working in the Airport Security Department broke the law when they summoned female medical staff to conduct the searches, the public prosecutor said in a statement on Monday

The police officers acted unilaterally and face "penalties of a maximum of three years," it said. The public prosecutor did not say what crimes had been committed, how many police officers had been charged or detail the penalties they faced, such as imprisonment, if convicted.

The public prosecutor said it had also charged the child's mother, who has left the country, with attempted murder and that it had launched legal proceedings to arrest her. The mother, identified as of "Asian nationality", faces a maximum penalty of 15 years if convicted, the statement said.

It also said a male defendant had been identified as the father of the child after a DNA test, without saying how they were able to initially locate him. The mother of the abandoned child had messaged the father telling him she had just given birth and that she was abandoning the child and leaving the country, the prosecutor said.

It was not clear what charges the father faced. The baby girl is being taken care of by Qatari authorities.

The prosecutor said in the statement that the medical staff had been summoned to conduct "external examination of female passengers", contradicting Australian officials who said the women had been invasively searched.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team

President-elect Joe Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.Dodin has been working on the...

351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K

There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the offi...

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Digital health pass 'IATA Travel Pass' to be out soon

The International Air Transport Association IATA on Monday announced that it is in the final development phase of the IATA Travel Pass, a digital health pass that will support the safe reopening of borders. According to an official statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020