Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head of Egyptian rights group held in solitary confinement- lawyers

Gasser Abdel Razek is one of three staff from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) arrested last week in a case that has drawn public criticism from the United Nations and Western diplomats. The interior ministry, which is responsible for prisons, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:47 IST
Head of Egyptian rights group held in solitary confinement- lawyers

The director of a prominent Egyptian rights group was held in solitary confinement and inhumane conditions for three days after his arrest last week, his lawyers and the group's founder said on Monday. Gasser Abdel Razek is one of three staff from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) arrested last week in a case that has drawn public criticism from the United Nations and Western diplomats.

The interior ministry, which is responsible for prisons, could not be immediately reached for comment. The arrests, on charges including joining a terrorist group and publishing false news, came after senior diplomats visited EIPR for a briefing on human rights on Nov. 3.

"Gasser is being deliberately singled out even compared to other prisoners in the Liman Tora prison for inhumane and degrading treatment that is meant to cause him harm and that is putting his health and safety at risk," Hossam Bahgat, the founder and chairman of EIPR, told Reuters after Abdel Razek appeared at an investigation session at a Cairo court. Abdel Razek's head had been shaved, he had no warm clothing and he'd been given a metal bed with no mattress, Bahgat said.

An urgent request had been made to review the conditions which were "in violation of the constitution and the law", said Negad El Borai, a defence lawyer. The arrests of the EIPR staff have been criticised by a number of European states, the United States and Canada. Prominent U.S. Democrats and President-elect Joe Biden's pick for his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, have also expressed concern.

Egypt's foreign ministry said on Saturday it rejected "any attempt to influence the investigations being conducted by the Public Prosecution" and that work in any domain must be performed as regulated by the law. Critics see the arrests as the latest escalation of an unprecedented crackdown on civil society and political dissent overseen by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Sisi has said there are no political prisoners in Egypt and that stability and security are paramount. Separately, Egypt on Monday designated as terrorists 28 people including Alaa Abdel Fattah, a prominent liberal activist most recently arrested in September 2019, according to the official gazette.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Left, Cong take out rally in support of Nov 26 nationwide strike

Left and Congress activists took to the streets in the city on Monday in support of the nationwide general strike call given by the joint committee of several central trade unions on November 26 in protest against the Centres economic polic...

UPDATE 1-BoE suspects November policy decision was leaked to Sun newspaper

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he suspected the central banks most recent policy decision on Nov. 5 was leaked to the Sun, and that the newspapers report was not simply speculation presented as fact. Hours before...

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be as much as 90 effective, giving the worlds fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals. T...

Canada's Atlantic bubble disintegrates as COVID-19 cases rise

The bubble pact between Canadas four Atlantic provinces has disintegrated in the face of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, as premiers in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced quarantine requirements for all t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020