Telangana: 33 Maoist militia members surrender before police in Kothagudem
A total of 33 Maoists surrendered before the Kothagudem police on Monday.
The 33 members have been working for Cherla area Maoist party committee secretary Aruna for the last two years.
Some of them were allegedly involved in road blasting, planting of land mines and burning of construction equipment such as road rollers and JCBs. (ANI)