Five persons arrested in murder case in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 24-11-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 00:39 IST
Five persons were arrested in connection with the killing of a truck driver here, police said on Monday

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said that on November 11, the body of 50-year-old truck driver Ramasrey Sahu was found in Janta village. Sahu, a resident of Kanpur, was attacked when he was going to Allahabad from Kanpur in his truck, he said A jeep and a motorcycle have been seized, police said.

